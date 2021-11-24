Nick Boyle Details His Grueling Comeback From Major Knee Injury

So Boyle and the Ravens circled Chicago on the calendar, and it was worth the wait. Boyle played 40 percent of the offensive snaps against the Bears. The Ravens' first two plays of the game were both runs behind Boyle blocks. The first went for five years. The second went for 10.

"When I blocked my guy, and I saw the running back get through, that made me feel a little better," Boyle said with a laugh.

Boyle said he didn't feel too sore the next day. His knee repaired, but he said he just needs to keep building strength through the rest of his leg to be back to his previously dominant self.

Boyle is one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL and a key part of Baltimore's offense. As he gets stronger, so too will the Ravens' offense.