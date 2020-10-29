News & Notes: How Wink Martindale Plans to Utilize Yannick Ngakoue

There has been much discussion about how quickly Roethlisberger is getting rid of the ball this season, faster than any other quarterback on average. The Ravens may try to combat that with press coverage and getting their hands up to deflect passes, which could lead to opportunities for interceptions. Roethlisberger threw three picks against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7. If Roethlisberger holds onto the ball longer than usual, Judon says the onus will be on the pass rushers to bring the big quarterback down.

"I've got a couple of sacks against Big Ben, but they don't call him Big Ben for no reason," Judon said. "He's a fierce competitor. He doesn't like to take hits, no quarterback does. He's just a tough tackle because when you get him in the grasp, he still throws the ball.