News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins' Role Will Keep 'Evolving'

Roman Wants More Offensive Consistency With Brown Part of the Plan

Coming off a game when wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was targeted just two times, Roman said the second-year wide receiver remains an important piece in the Ravens' game-planning.

"Marquise is an excellent player, he's got a great attitude," Roman said. "He's a very good teammate, a very team-oriented person. It's really on us as coaches. Some of it is just how that game unfolded. We definitely want Marquise involved, have him continue to improve in practice and get him involved in the games.

"Play-calling can be a little bit different at times. A lot of factors go into where the defense decides to emphasize their coverage and who ends up being open. Some weeks you get a lot, some weeks you don't. I think we're always striving to keep Marquise involved and developing in our offense."

The main goal for the Ravens is to score on every position, regardless of who gets the most touches. Roman said the Ravens need to avoid turnovers, while being more precise in their execution to make that happen.