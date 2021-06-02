News & Notes: James Urban Discusses Lamar Jackson's Quest for Greatness

Lamar Jackson and Quarterbacks Coach James Urban have a close relationship, and each offseason their goal is for Jackson to become even better than the previous season. Jackson has set a very high standard for himself at age 24, winning the NFL MVP award in only his second year, and leading Baltimore to the playoffs in all three of his seasons.

However, Jackson is still pushing himself to achieve greatness, including his ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl. Urban loves the passion that Jackson brings to the game, and watching him at OTAs, Urban senses the young quarterback becoming even more focused.

"I think regardless of position, but in particular the quarterback position, there's this maturation that happens," Urban said. "How to generate game reps in practice and then learning how to handle an offseason. You don't have a 'GA' [graduate assistant] calling you to make sure you're going to all the workouts. You don't have coaches screaming at you to be at this or be at that.

"So, there's a maturation that happens as you become a professional athlete, and that includes everything. That includes nutrition, body maintenance, including some preparation in advancement of injury and all those things. [It includes] arm maintenance and all that. So, he's in that process. He's maturing in many ways. He's growing, and he works hard at it. He wants to get better at everything, and that's what we're doing."

Urban is often asked to describe specifically which aspects of Jackson's game they're focusing on. Urban takes a broader view. Instead of simply focusing on mechanics, or Jackson's accuracy as a deep-ball thrower, Urban wants Jackson to think about improving across the board.

"I would say that we're chasing everything," Urban said. "Especially this time of year, I want growth everywhere. I want growth in terms of footwork. I want growth in terms of throwing mechanics. I want growth in terms of operating some of the at-the-line [of scrimmage] adjustments – those kinds of things.