News & Notes: Jimmy Smith Is Having Pro Bowl Season

Madubuike and Wolfe Could See Heavier Load if Campbell Is Out

Baltimore's defense, which has responded to challenges, could face another if Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell (calf) does not play Sunday night against the New England Patriots. However, the Ravens have a deep defensive line rotation that includes Brandon Williams, Derek Wolfe, Justin Ellis, Jihad Ward and rookie Justin Madubuike.

Wolfe says he's prepared to pick up his share of the slack if Campbell can't go.

"That's just the way it goes in this league. It's a violent sport; people get hurt," Wolfe said. "Obviously, losing a guy like Calais is … That sucks, because he's one of the all-time greats playing the defensive line, and his leadership is unmatched. He's the ultimate professional. I think I do have to step up.