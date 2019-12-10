News & Notes: John Harbaugh Gives Injury Update on Lamar Jackson

The Jets spent Monday getting ready to face Jackson, which becomes a more difficult assignment during a short week.

"It's tough on the defensive staff, because you don't get to practice it live," Jets Head Coach Adam Gase said during a conference call. "Part of the thing that makes it so difficult is the speed that everything will happen in the game and how fast that Lamar is going to make decisions, and if they're doing zone read stuff, whether he gives it or pulls it. And then there's going to be play action off that – just trying to decipher what's what and playing fast and doing it. And you're doing walkthroughs. So, it's going to look a lot different on Thursday. The film study has to be off the charts."

Ravens Not Being Fooled by Jets' Record

To win nine straight games like the Ravens have requires focus from week to week, playing quality football regardless of the opponent. Baltimore is taking that approach against the Jets (5-8), who have won four of their last five after a 1-7 start.

"Watch the tape. They're playing winning football," Harbaugh said. "We understand that. We know this league. Our guys don't take anybody for granted. You never can, you never should. But certainly not a team that's won four of the last five games, has players like Le'Veon Bell and [Robby] Anderson and [Sam] Darnold on offense, and just everybody on defense. It's just a great defense – [Jamal] Adams, they have players everywhere. And they play really hard, and they're very physical. So, our guys do understand that. I do appreciate that about our guys."

A victory would clinch back-to-back AFC North titles for the Ravens (11-2) and allow them to enjoy the weekend a step closer to securing the No. 1 seed. Some players and coaches don't enjoy the challenge of Thursday night games, but Harbaugh does.