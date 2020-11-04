News & Notes: John Harbaugh Has Heard No Talk of Postponing Ravens-Colts Game

Facing Philip Rivers Will Be Similar to Playing Ben Roethlisberger

It's not just the Colts' defense that may remind fans of Pittsburgh's defense. Philip Rivers has shades of Ben Roethlisberger too.

After spending 16 years with the Chargers, Rivers signed with Indianapolis this offseason and has picked up where he left off. Through the first seven games, Rivers has the highest completion percentage (69.7) of his career. He's once again on pace to throw for more than 4,000 yards and has tossed 10 touchdowns to six interceptions.

"I think he's played really well. He's a classic NFL quarterback, and one of the best there is over the last 15-18 years. He's kind of in the same mold as Ben that way," Harbaugh said.

"They're not exactly the same. I don't mean to say they're the same, but the way they operate is similar. They understand their particular scheme inside and out. They know what they want to get up against different kinds of defenses. They do a very good job of ID-ing the defense. And then, they know where to go with the ball once the ball is snapped, either with what the weakness in the scheme is or the best matchup might be. That's what those guys do so well, and they're accurate throwers. … He's playing Phillip Rivers-football, for sure."

Harbaugh also pointed to some young receivers and a stable of running backs, including second-round rookie Jonathan Taylor, as additional threats. The heart of the Colts offense resides in its offensive line, which has three first-round picks at left tackle (Anthony Castonzo), left guard (Quenton Nelson) and center (Ryan Kelly). But it's the 38-year-old Rivers who pulls the levers.

"The offense is definitely built around him, absolutely. I think Coach [Frank] Reich has done a good job of that," Harbaugh said.