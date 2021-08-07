News & Notes: Justin Houston Explains Why He Chose Ravens Over Steelers And Others

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters also played a role in Houston's decision to sign with Baltimore. The two players were teammates with the Kansas City Chiefs and Peters knew Houston would fit in well.

"I was talking to him and the Ravens hit my agent up," Houston said. "I came in for a visit and they were explaining the scheme, showing me all the good stuff about it. I fell in love with it. I kind of knew I wanted to be here."

The Ravens are easing Houston into practices and ramping up his work level gradually, and that's fine with him. With 97.5 career sacks, Houston is a proven pass rusher and appears to be in great shape. Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale hinted that Houston will have a versatile role in Baltimore.

"I'm just trying to fit in right now," Houston said. "I don't want to impose my will on anybody. Trying to learn the Ravens' way.