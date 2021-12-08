News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Likes Using More Up-Tempo, No-Huddle 

Ravens Aren't Worried About Scheduling Quirk With Browns

Baltimore will face Cleveland for the second time in three weeks on Sunday, but the schedule is more strange for the Browns, who had a bye in Week 13. That means the Browns are playing the Ravens in back-to-back games – something that rarely happens in the NFL during the regular season.

When the Ravens watch videotape of Cleveland's most recent game, they'll be looking at the Ravens' 16-10 victory at M&T Bank Stadium on Nov. 28. However, Harbaugh doesn't think the scheduling quirk is a big deal, and he knows there is nothing he can do about it.

"It's not something that I'm really thinking about," Harbaugh said. "There's always challenges and difficulties that you have to deal with, whether it's schedule or whatever it is. So, we just deal with it and play the game. That's all we're thinking about."

Baltimore held Cleveland to just 40 yards rushing in Week 12, and Jackson was sacked just twice. The Browns will be looking for more production from running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, and to put more heat on Jackson. The Browns (6-6) enter the game well-rested and will undoubtedly have some new wrinkles for the Ravens. But who wins the game will come down to execution, regardless of how recently they last met.