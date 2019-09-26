News & Notes: Lamar Jackson, Ravens Aim for More Big Plays From Scramble Drill

Jackson said he felt he didn't do a great job of throwing on scramble drills in practice. He said he would tell his coach that he would wait until gameday to make something happen if he needed to get out of the pocket.

"But it starts on the practice field, and we're going to practice it, try to execute it better, and we'll be on the same page," Jackson said. "It starts with me. That's my fault."

It takes chemistry between the quarterback and his receivers. The Ravens are still feeling each other out when it comes to knowing when Jackson is about to run or throw when he's running around in the backfield.

"You have to try not to watch his amazing abilities, but be able to help him create using his amazing abilities," running back Mark Ingram II said this week.