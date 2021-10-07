News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Wants Better Protection, Not More Pads

Ravens Back in Pads as Colts Pose a Tackling Challenge

Coming off back-to-back tough tackling games against the Chiefs and Lions, the Ravens broke out the pads for practice. After one ugly play against Broncos rookie Javonte Williams early in the game, Baltimore's defense brought the physicality and sound tackling the rest of the way.

This week, Baltimore is strapping on the pads again for Thursday's practice.

"They've got some great running backs that can really tilt the rock, and they really want to be a running team," Humphrey said. "So, it will be another emphasis this week – to really wrap up, tackle [with] the first guy. You can't have guys running through the defense, so it will be a big emphasis today in practice."

When the Ravens faced the Colts last year, rookie running back Jonathan Taylor coughed up a fumble that was returned by Chuck Clark for a momentum-changing score in a 24-10 Ravens win.

After that fumble, Taylor went on a tear down the stretch and now sits at No. 10 in the league in rushing this season (274 yards). He's one of the tougher running backs in the league to bring down.

The Colts also love to get the ball to running back Nyheim Hines, who is third on the team with 14 catches for 124 yards. Hines is likely a player inside linebacker Patrick Queen will be studying intently this week.