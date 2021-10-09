News & Notes: Latavius Murray Is Adapting to Ravens' Running Back Committee

The Ravens backfield-by-committee approach keeps their running backs and their opponents guessing.

It remains to be seen how the Ravens will utilize their backs during Monday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts, because touches and playing time have varied from week to week.

Latavius Murray leads Baltimore's running backs in attempts (44) and was the clear leader in Denver with 18 rushes, but he is never sure how carries will be distributed among himself, Le'Veon Bell, Ty'Son Williams and Devonta Freeman.

Murray says he stays ready for all possibilities.

"It's up in the air, for sure," Murray said. "I think maybe that's just the way we've got to prepare and understand that it can be like that. We've got a group of guys that can do different things. The biggest thing is just staying ready, for all of us."

The unusual running back situation was caused by season-ending injuries to J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. Murray, Bell and Freeman weren't even with the Ravens during training camp, while Williams spent almost all of last season on the practice squad.

All of them are healthy, but Williams was inactive in Week 4 and Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman says it's difficult to have four backs active on game days.

"We like all of them," Roman said. "They all have slightly different styles. I think we're really starting to learn more about each one, and that's a big part of it, really, and give each and everybody opportunities. Getting four running backs up for a game, that's hard to do. But I think they're all worthy of it."

With Lamar Jackson leading the team in rushing (279 yards), the Ravens are averaging 5.2 yards per carry and enter Monday night with a chance to set the NFL all-time record for most consecutive games with at least 100 yards rushing. Baltimore has rushed for at least 100 yards in 43 straight games, tying the mark set by the Pittsburgh Steelers (1974-77).

Murray says the running back room has rallied around each to keep the rushing attack churning.