News & Notes: Latavius Murray Is Adapting to Ravens' Running Back Committee

Oct 09, 2021 at 06:36 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

NN_Murray

The Ravens backfield-by-committee approach keeps their running backs and their opponents guessing.

It remains to be seen how the Ravens will utilize their backs during Monday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts, because touches and playing time have varied from week to week.

Latavius Murray leads Baltimore's running backs in attempts (44) and was the clear leader in Denver with 18 rushes, but he is never sure how carries will be distributed among himself, Le'Veon Bell, Ty'Son Williams and Devonta Freeman.

Murray says he stays ready for all possibilities.

"It's up in the air, for sure," Murray said. "I think maybe that's just the way we've got to prepare and understand that it can be like that. We've got a group of guys that can do different things. The biggest thing is just staying ready, for all of us."

The unusual running back situation was caused by season-ending injuries to J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. Murray, Bell and Freeman weren't even with the Ravens during training camp, while Williams spent almost all of last season on the practice squad.

All of them are healthy, but Williams was inactive in Week 4 and Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman says it's difficult to have four backs active on game days.

"We like all of them," Roman said. "They all have slightly different styles. I think we're really starting to learn more about each one, and that's a big part of it, really, and give each and everybody opportunities. Getting four running backs up for a game, that's hard to do. But I think they're all worthy of it."

With Lamar Jackson leading the team in rushing (279 yards), the Ravens are averaging 5.2 yards per carry and enter Monday night with a chance to set the NFL all-time record for most consecutive games with at least 100 yards rushing. Baltimore has rushed for at least 100 yards in 43 straight games, tying the mark set by the Pittsburgh Steelers (1974-77).

Murray says the running back room has rallied around each to keep the rushing attack churning.

"Given the situation, being able to learn from each other," Murray said. "You kind of need that (with) a lot of new faces in that room. I think we've all done a great job of staying together, supporting each other, trying to help each other get better."

Murray Marvels at Lamar's Throwing

Many people believe that Jackson doesn't get enough praise for his throwing ability. Count Murray among those people.

He never played with Jackson before this season, but has gotten a front-row seat during practices and games. It's been enough to convince Murray, who played with Drew Brees in New Orleans, that Jackson is a premier passer.

"Being able to practice with him day in and day out and see his throwing ability, his precision, his accuracy," Murray said. "Just seeing that up close and personal, a lot of respect for what he can do throwing the ball. I think he probably doesn't get a lot of credit for that. Obviously, we know what he can do on the ground, but he can hurt you throwing the ball."

Jaylon Ferguson Still Has COVID-19 Symptoms

Head Coach John Harbaugh gave an update on outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson (Reserve/COVID-19),[comma] who has missed the last two games.

"He still had symptoms so he hasn't been cleared yet off the COVID list," Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh did not say if wide receivers Rashod Bateman (groin) or Miles Boykin (hamstring) would be activated off injured reserve for Monday's game. Bateman and Boykin returned to practice last week.

Asked how the wide receivers looked, Harbaugh smiled and said, "They looked good."

Bell Uses Boxing For Training

Judging by his social media account, Bell will likely be watching Saturday night's heavyweight title bout between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.

Bell uses boxing as part of his training and recently hooked up with Baltimore boxing star Gervonta "Tank" Davis, who has won world titles in three different classes.

Murray said boxing is never far from Bell's mind, and that he takes his workouts seriously.

"Any chance Le'Veon gets, he's doing some bouncing or some boxing," Murray said. "He can't sit still. He's always boxing, shadow boxing. During breaks, in the locker room, it doesn't matter. I think that's something he takes seriously, and I think it's helped him he said with his footwork."

