News & Notes: Mark Andrews Might Draw Jalen Ramsey Matchup

The Rams are deploying Ramsey all over the field more than ever this year, and Andrews is sizzling hot, with more receiving yards than any player in the league over the past three weeks. It's anticipated that Ramsey may cover Andrews at least some of the time, and he's well aware of how gifted Ramsey is.

"He's a different type of corner than most out there," Andrews said. "Very versatile, extremely strong but fast, physical, all those different things makes him an elite guy. That's going to be a tough matchup for anybody that he goes against."

Andrews said he's not sure how much of Ramsey he'll see Sunday.

"I don't know exactly who's going to get matched up. The first time we played against them, it was a few times that I went against him," Andrews said. "Obviously, [he's] great player, [and it's a] huge matchup. There are a lot of guys on our team. Our receivers are balling out, so we'll see what happens with that."

Already the first Ravens tight end to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in a season, Andrews (1,187 yards) is just 15 yards away from breaking the franchise record for most yards in a season (1,201) set by wide receiver Michael Jackson in 1996.

Andrews plays for wins, not records. But he knows setting the team's receiving yards record at home Sunday would be special.

"It's a cool thing to be able to put up big numbers, make big plays and try to help this team out and win games," Andrews said. "But at the end of the day, I'm a team guy. All I really want to do is win games. It's cool to be able to have these numbers and do these type of things. But if we're not winning games, nothing else matters to me.