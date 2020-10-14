News & Notes: Mark Ingram Talks About Running Back Rotation 

The Ravens still hope to establish themselves as the best running team in football this season. But after setting the NFL's all-time team record for rushing yards in 2019, Baltimore ranks third in the league in rushing, averaging 160.8 yards per game heading into Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

That's still an excellent average, but it doesn't compare to the 206.0 yards per game that Baltimore averaged on the ground last season. However, the Ravens aren't worried about making comparisons to last season. They're focused on getting better each week, and running back Mark Ingram II says he's embracing that process.

"Obviously 2019 was an historic year," Ingram said. "We had a lot of things going for us. 2020 is different, the Ravens are different. We just have to find ways to continue to improve. We have to find ways to continue to get better. We know we haven't played our best as an offense yet. We're striving to have a complete football game. We're not satisfied. The 2020 Ravens are still working on our identity and we're working to be the best possible version of ourselves."

With the addition of rookie running back J.K. Dobbins, rushing attempts are being divided among Ingram (45 carries, 205 yards), Gus Edwards (34 carries, 192 yards) and Dobbins (16 carries, 126 yards). It's been an adjustment for Ingram, who was more of a workhorse last season, but he sets the tone for the running back room by being prepared for every opportunity, regardless of how many he gets.