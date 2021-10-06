News & Notes: Odafe Odafe Had 'No Ill Intent' With Hit On on Teddy Bridgewater 

Oweh Strives to Be Every-Down Linebacker

In addition to being an excellent pass rusher, Oweh is strong against the run and has the athleticism to drop into pass coverage. That versatility factored into Baltimore's decision to make him a first-round pick.

He's already one of the main cogs in Baltimore's defense, having played at least 68 percent of the defensive snaps in three of the first four games. He was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after he forced two turnovers that fueled Baltimore's comeback victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2.

Oweh is grateful to be part of the mix so soon, but he hungers for more playing time. He wants to be an every-down linebacker and has always balked at being labeled just a pass rusher. Penn State's coaches talked about using him as a pass-rush specialist when he was a freshman, but Oweh wasn't having it.

"I hate that," Oweh said. "I try to make sure I'm good in every phase. That's definitely my goal to try to be an every-down linebacker.