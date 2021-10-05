Ravens Wide Receiver Depth Is Proving Itself 

"No surprise there, he's been doing it in training camp, and he did it in preseason games," Harbaugh said. "He did it when we went down to Carolina. He started doing it whenever he got into games. Five catches and seventy-four yards. He is going to be mad about the one he didn't catch, the shoe-string type catch. He had a big-time game and a key third down conversion late in the game. I am very proud of him."

Trying to contain the Ravens' prolific rushing attack, which Jackson is a huge part of, will remain a point of emphasis for any team Baltimore faces. Denver loaded the box and dared the Ravens to rely on their passing attack to move the ball. That's exactly what Baltimore did, and Proche viewed Sunday's victory as a statement, not for him, but for the wide receivers as a whole.

"It was a collective, just always doing our job, and you love to see that because later down the road they've got to respect us now," Proche said. "All the talk on Twitter and all that nonsense, they've got to respect us now. It's going to help the run game, and the defense is going to help everything. Everybody is doing their job."

Part of the energy Humphrey saw from the wide receivers this summer has been generated by Wide Receivers Coach Tee Martin and Pass Game Specialist Keith Williams. New to the staff, Martin and Williams have brought a fresh approach that the wide receivers have embraced. A great college quarterback at Tennessee, Martin can talk to wide receivers about running routes from a quarterback's perspective. Williams already had a close relationship with Watkins as his personal offseason coach, and numerous players have given props to Martin and Williams for the passion they bring to their jobs.

"I'm seeing the wide receivers coaches act like DBs, and I'm like, 'They need to put on some cleats,'" Humphrey said.

There is no need for Martin and Williams to suit up. Baltimore's wide receivers are getting the job done, and they plan to build off their Week 4 performance.