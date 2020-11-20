News & Notes: Offensive Line Has Strong Week of Practice

Patrick Ricard Sees Replacing Nick Boyle as Group Effort

Sunday will be Baltimore's first full game without tight end Nick Boyle, who suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Patriots. One way the Ravens may deal with Boyle's absence is for Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard to take more snaps at tight end to assist starter Mark Andrews. But Ricard said replacing Boyle isn't a one-man job.

"He really is a big part of our identity," Ricard said. "I think it's going to be a group effort from everybody on offense to try to replace what he did for this offense. I can only do so much and I'm going to do what the coaches ask me to do. We trust every guy here to step up and expand their roles in ways they haven't done, because Nick has done it for such a long time and at a high level."

The Ravens signed veteran tight end Luke Willson to the practice squad this week to join practice squad tight ends Sean Culkin and Xavier Grimble. If any of them are promoted to the 53-man roster against the Titans, Ricard believes they will be ready.