News & Notes: Offensive Line Wants to Continue Being a Juggernaut

Brown gave credit to his teammates and Offensive Line Coach Joe D'Alessandris, who has seen many offensive linemen improve during under his direction.

"I just think as a group the chemistry has been there, which is what happens throughout a year on every team," Brown said. "I wouldn't just say it's me moving to left tackle. I would say it's more a collective group effort with Joe D. and everybody else.

"Coach D. is an incredible man. Very strong, loves his offensive line players that he has in the room and will go to battle for them. Our success up front, a lot of it has to do with him and how he's been able to make us play together as one and play for each other, and play for him. For me personally, Coach D's been there literally from the start, from rookie minicamp on through, and helped me grow into the player I am today."

Now the line wants to carry the momentum it has built into the playoffs.