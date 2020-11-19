News & Notes: Patrick Queen Determined to Improve His Pass Coverage

The Ravens will need a strong defensive effort Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, led by star running back Derrick Henry. Baltimore's tackling and physicality will be tested, and Queen is looking forward to the challenge.

Queen said he experimented last week with lining a bit further back from the line of scrimmage to give himself more time to diagnose plays. He said it worked well for the most part, but he needs to play with more force.

"I just have to be more physical when I come downhill," said Queen, who leads the team in tackles with 61. "That's the bottom line; just be physical and that will take care of everything else.

"I found myself trying to be more right than more physical. I felt like that just kind of threw me off a little bit. Like I said, I have to go back to the old me – just coming downhill, playing physical [and] playing my style of ball. Everybody knows that I was that type of guy in college, and that's what really helped me get where I'm at. When an opportunity is thrown my way, I'm just going to take full advantage of it and go back to the old me."

Queen wasn't with the Ravens last season when they were eliminated from the playoffs by Tennessee, but the importance of the game is obvious with both teams coming off a defeat and fighting to reach the postseason.