News & Notes: Patrick Queen's Rib Injury Isn't Expected to Linger

Snap Counts Shift Against Browns

The Ravens had a shake-up in some snap counts against the Browns.

Reserve inside linebacker Kristian Welch played 10 snaps on defense, stepping in for Josh Bynes on a couple of drives. The core special teams and second-year undrafted player had previously only played one defensive snap this season.

"We want to start spreading the snaps out and around a little bit, and he's really been developing well," Harbaugh said. "Malik [Harrison] is obviously still in the conversation, but he was just back. He hasn't practiced for three weeks. Then, we're also, as was mentioned last week … Malik is working on the outside, a little bit more now also in practice. So, sure, Kristian [Welch] figures to maybe figure in more and more as we go. He's doing a nice job."

Meanwhile, rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman played a season-low 44 percent of the offensive snaps, down from 70% a week ago in Chicago when Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was out. Bateman played 55% of the snaps in Miami in the only other game with Bateman, Brown and Sammy Watkins all active.

"It wasn't really a planned thing. We were in more heavier groups; I think we had two tight ends, [or] three tight ends on the field with Pat [Ricard]," Harbaugh said. "Devin [Duvernay] played well, too. So, all of those guys, I like having those guys on the field."

Lastly, tight end Nick Boyle played just 10 snaps in his second game since returning from last year's major knee injury. Boyle played 32 (40%) of the offensive snaps in his debut in Chicago, but Eric Tomlinson (27 snaps) saw more action versus the Browns.