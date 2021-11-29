News & Notes: Patrick Queen's Rib Injury Isn't Expected to Linger

Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Queen shouldn't have a problem with his ribs moving forward, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday.
Queen was in a lot of pain late in the third quarter after helping to tackle Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku. He came off the field holding his midsection and immediately went to the blue medical tent.
However, Queen returned to the field on the Browns' next series, announcing his return with a tackle for a 3-yard loss on running back Kareem Hunt.
After the game, Harbaugh said he didn't know yet if Queen broke a rib, but he seemed to have the answer by Monday.
"It's not something that should linger," Harbaugh said. "As far as I know, there's nothing serious at this point [with the whole team]. But the way this season's gone and things have popped up late, I'm not saying anything definitive yet that way. But we look OK."
Harbaugh did shed some light on defensive end Calais Campbell's concussion, which caused the veteran to miss his first game of the season. Campbell suffered it in last week's game in Chicago but didn't realize it and didn't experience symptoms until Monday.
"[The symptoms] were considered mild on Monday, but they just never cleared," Harbaugh said.
Steelers Place Star Pass Rusher on Reserve/COVID-19 List
The Steelers announced Monday that star pass rusher T.J. Watt has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
.If Watt is vaccinated, there's a chance that he could still play in Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Watt has the second-most sacks (12.5) in the league, only trailing Cleveland's Myles Garrett (14). In eight career games against the Ravens, Watt has 5.5 sacks, 14 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles.
The Ravens also placed defensive back Kevon Seymour on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, marking their first player to go on the list since linebacker Jaylon Ferguson in September.
There was a spate of COVID-19 news around the league Monday as Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy and Titans safety Kevin Byard also went on the list. The NFL is taking extra testing and masking precautions following the Thanksgiving holiday.
"I know I don't want to test positive; I can tell you that. Does anybody?" Harbaugh said. "I'm praying about it. I have my toes crossed; my fingers crossed too, probably. But no, I'm pretty confident that I'm not going to get it. Aren't we all?"
Snap Counts Shift Against Browns
The Ravens had a shake-up in some snap counts against the Browns.
Reserve inside linebacker Kristian Welch played 10 snaps on defense, stepping in for Josh Bynes on a couple of drives. The core special teams and second-year undrafted player had previously only played one defensive snap this season.
"We want to start spreading the snaps out and around a little bit, and he's really been developing well," Harbaugh said. "Malik [Harrison] is obviously still in the conversation, but he was just back. He hasn't practiced for three weeks. Then, we're also, as was mentioned last week … Malik is working on the outside, a little bit more now also in practice. So, sure, Kristian [Welch] figures to maybe figure in more and more as we go. He's doing a nice job."
Meanwhile, rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman played a season-low 44 percent of the offensive snaps, down from 70% a week ago in Chicago when Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was out. Bateman played 55% of the snaps in Miami in the only other game with Bateman, Brown and Sammy Watkins all active.
"It wasn't really a planned thing. We were in more heavier groups; I think we had two tight ends, [or] three tight ends on the field with Pat [Ricard]," Harbaugh said. "Devin [Duvernay] played well, too. So, all of those guys, I like having those guys on the field."
Lastly, tight end Nick Boyle played just 10 snaps in his second game since returning from last year's major knee injury. Boyle played 32 (40%) of the offensive snaps in his debut in Chicago, but Eric Tomlinson (27 snaps) saw more action versus the Browns.
"He's still coming back," Harbaugh said. "He's still trying to get the knee stronger, and then [it was] probably part of the way the game played out, too. So, hopefully, it will keep getting stronger and he'll be able to take more and more snaps as we go."
Ravens Share Frustration Over Roughing the Passer Penalties
Both teams in Sunday's slugfest were not happy with roughing the passer calls that went against them.
Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser was penalized for hitting Baker Mayfield on an incomplete pass when Bowser took just one step and seemed to turn his head before hitting Mayfield.
Browns outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney was also flagged for a roughing penalty that drew the ire of Cleveland fans.
"I think there's a sense of frustration. I can't sit here and say that there's not," Harbaugh said. "When you hit the person not late, in the strike zone – not in the head or neck area – you don't expect that to get called, or you expect it to get cleaned up by the replay official. So, there is frustration with the one last night – I can't say that there wasn't – but I think that's all across the league."
Harbaugh Revels in Brother's Michigan Win Over Ohio State
It was a good weekend for the Harbaugh brothers as Jim Harbaugh and Michigan ended an eight-year losing streak over rival Ohio State in "The Game."
The No. 5-ranked Wolverines blew out the No. 2 Buckeyes, 42-27, to punch a ticket to Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game. It was a massive win for Jim Harbaugh, who came to Michigan in 2015 looking to put Big Blue back on top in one of football's greatest rivalries.
"I was emotional, man. I'll tell you, watching Jim after the game with his players … You see how much that team loves each other, and seeing them on the field, and the fans on the field, and Jim going through the crowd," John Harbaugh said.
"And then working with Coach Howard [Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard] and running to Coach Howard, and Jim gave him a big hug, and Jim just …You can tell [by] the smile how kind of proud he was. All of it … It was really one of those moments that I think everybody had to enjoy – mostly everybody – except for the Ohio State fans, but they'll get over it."