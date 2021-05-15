News & Notes: Rashod Bateman's Talent Is 'As Advertised'

John Harbaugh Agrees That Ravens' 2021 Schedule Is 'Quirky'

It's rare for an NFL team to play four consecutive home games. It's rare to play just one divisional opponent in the first 11 weeks of the season.

But that's how the Ravens' 2021 schedule shakes out. Harbaugh is beginning his 14 season in Baltimore, and in his first comments since the schedule was released earlier this week, he noted that this year's ledger is among the strangest.

"I tried not to think about it after looking at it," Harbaugh said. "It might give me a headache trying to figure it all out. Quirky, to say the least. It's probably our turn to get the crazy one and we did. All those home games in a row is different. All those road games is a row is different. We just have to take it as we get there."