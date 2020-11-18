News & Notes: Ravens Believe They'll Find More Big Plays on Offense

Harbaugh Addresses Offensive Line Continuity, Versatility

Injuries have forced the offensive line to make major adjustments, with Ronnie Stanley out for the season and Tyre Phillips (ankle) on the injured list. However, the Ravens are not looking for excuses and will spend this week looking for answers.

"You'd rather have your five guys locked in from the beginning," Harbaugh said. "There's no question about it. I don't think there's too many teams that have had that this year. I'm sure that the teams that have had that have had the least issues, probably the most success.

"That's something that would be a valuable. We don't have that right now. But we have enough players to be successful, guys that want to play, work hard and have been here. So just go to work."

D.J. Fluker started at right tackle Sunday night, but he was replaced by Patrick Mekari, who moved over from right guard. Ben Powers came off the bench to finish at right guard.

In his second season with the Ravens, Mekari has already seen game action at center, right guard and right tackle. The Ravens have not revealed their starting offensive line for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, but Mekari's ability to play multiple positions gives Baltimore added flexibility.

"Pat's a really good player, very versatile," Harbaugh said. "It's one of his best strengths. Nobody works harder than Pat Mekari. He understands what we're doing, he can play any position on the offensive line. Very proud of what he did. That was a big benefit for us in the game."

Jackson said he isn't worried about the unit that will block for him Sunday, regardless of who plays.