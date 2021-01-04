News & Notes: Ravens Getting Healthier at the Right Time

The Ravens head into the playoffs hopeful that they will be healthier than they have been in a long time.

Head Coach John Harbaugh gave updates on several injured players after Sunday's game and more on Monday.

After the game in Cincinnati, Harbaugh said pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue (thigh) and cornerback Jimmy Smith (ribs/shoulder) could return to face the Tennessee Titans.

"I do think there's a good chance we get both of those guys back," Harbaugh said. "I can't say for certain, but I think there's a good chance for those guys to play."

On Monday, Harbaugh said he believes wide receiver Willie Snead IV (ankle), who also did not play Sunday in Cincinnati, has a chance to return to the lineup. Snead is third on the team in receptions (33) and receiving yards (432).

"Willie's a good option (to play)," Harbaugh said. "It's not a given. I got the report today. I'm really hopeful for Willie to be back."

Harbaugh expects to have punter Sam Koch (Reserve/COVID-19) available by Sunday's game. Recently-signed Johnny Townsend punted twice (50.0 yards per punt) on Sunday, and Koch's streak of 239 consecutive games came to an end.

"He (Koch) may not practice for a few days this week but he's really not going to need to be at practice to punt in the game," Harbaugh said. "If things go according to plan, I expect him to be out there punting. If not, we've got Johnny, and Johnny did a really good job. He did a really good job holding, he did a nice job punting."

There is also a chance that backup quarterback Robert Griffin III (hamstring) returns to practice this week. Griffin was placed on injured reserve after being hurt Dec. 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. With backup quarterback Trace McSorley (knee) also on the injured list, undrafted rookie Tyler Huntley has backed up Lamar Jackson the past two games and seen action both times.