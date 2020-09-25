News & Notes: Ravens Love to Blitz, But May Dial Back vs. Patrick Mahomes

Running the football effectively is always good with Roman, but if there are opportunities in the passing game Monday night, he wants to make sure the Ravens take advantage.

"We want to run it and throw it," Roman said. "I really think that you can't be a one-trick pony. If people want to stop the run, they can just all-out blitz you and just try to fog you with numbers. So, you have to be able to see how the game is going and react accordingly. We want to get our run game improving every week. I thought we made a good step last week. We need to make another step this week. Keeping Mahomes off the field, obviously, is always a positive. So, all those things can factor into a victory.

Chiefs' Defensive Playmakers Have Roman's Respect

Most of the buzz about the Chiefs is titled toward the offensive side of the ball, but Roman's job is to dissect Kansas City's defense. The Chiefs have two defensive linemen who were Pro Bowlers last year, Chris Jones and Frank Clark, and safety Tyrann Mathieu has long been recognized as a dynamic player.

A week after preparing for Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, the Ravens face another challenge.

"That's the NFL for you, now you get Chris Jones," Roman said. "This guy is playing better than any defensive lineman we'll see from any other team. He has all the tools and his wares are on display every week, so we have our work cut out for us. The back end is lead by Mathieu, who is very active in all phases of their defense. He's a very instinctive player, playmaker-type and really is a catalyst for them."