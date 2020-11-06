News & Notes: Ravens Optimistic About Getting Six Players Back

Lamar Jackson's Character Is 'Shining Through' in Adversity

After winning the league's MVP award in just his first full year as an NFL starter, Lamar Jackson is facing more adversity this season.

But Harbaugh has been impressed with what he's seen from his quarterback, even coming off a four-turnover performance against the rival Steelers.

"His character is shining through," Harbaugh said. "He's 23. He's a 23-year-old who has seen a lot and done a lot. We all learn, hopefully till you're not here. He still has a lot to learn, but the great thing about Lamar is he recognizes that."

Last season, opponents had to prepare for the Ravens' unique system and quarterback in a week. This year, they've had all offseason to study it.