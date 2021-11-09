News & Notes: Ravens Plan 'Group Effort' to Replace DeShon Elliott

The Ravens will miss DeShon Elliott, but have a plan to move on without him.

Elliott became the latest Raven to be lost for the season after suffering a torn pectoral/biceps in Sunday's victory over the Minnesota Vikings. It was the third season-ending injury of Elliott's four-year career, another tough break for a young player who has played well since assuming a starting role in 2020.

Third-round rookie Brandon Stephens is likely to see his playing time increase, and he played a season-high 69 snaps in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts when Elliott was out with a quad injury. But Head Coach John Harbaugh also mentioned Jimmy Smith, Geno Stone, Anthony Levine Sr. and practice squad player Jordan Richards as players who may share the load at safety next to Chuck Clark.

Stephens has been a fast learner and has played in every game as a rookie, and Harbaugh has no doubt he can handle more responsibility.

"I think he's going to be very prepared and he has to be," Harbaugh said. "He's going to be stepping into that bigger role, and it won't be just him. Other guys will be part of that, too. All those guys will be taking parts of that process. It will be a group effort."

Defensive end Calais Campbell said Elliott's fiery personality and versatility will be missed, as he's one of the most vocal players on defense.