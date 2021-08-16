Ravens Make Five Roster Moves Ahead of Deadline

The Ravens made several roster moves on Monday ahead of Tuesday's deadline to trim the roster from 90 to 85 players.

Baltimore waived outside linebacker Aaron Adeoye, cornerback Davontae Harris and tight end Eli Wolf. Harris appeared in four games with the Ravens last season, making 10 tackles along with a forced fumble. Adeoye and Wolf spent last season on the practice squad.

Cornerbacks Iman Marshall and Khalil Dorsey were placed on injured reserve. Marshall is a 2019 fourth-round pick who suffered a torn ACL in training camp last season. He spent the first half of his rookie year on injured reserve before returning to play in three games and make one tackle. Dorsey appeared in six games last season and made two tackles, while also spending part of the year on the practice squad.