Ravens Make Five Roster Moves Ahead of Deadline

Aug 16, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

081621-Transactions
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: CB Khalil Dorsey; Right: TE Eli Wolf

The Ravens made several roster moves on Monday ahead of Tuesday's deadline to trim the roster from 90 to 85 players.

Baltimore waived outside linebacker Aaron Adeoye, cornerback Davontae Harris and tight end Eli Wolf. Harris appeared in four games with the Ravens last season, making 10 tackles along with a forced fumble. Adeoye and Wolf spent last season on the practice squad.

Cornerbacks Iman Marshall and Khalil Dorsey were placed on injured reserve. Marshall is a 2019 fourth-round pick who suffered a torn ACL in training camp last season. He spent the first half of his rookie year on injured reserve before returning to play in three games and make one tackle. Dorsey appeared in six games last season and made two tackles, while also spending part of the year on the practice squad.

The Ravens also signed former Calvert Hall quarterback Kenji Bahar, who had been with the team earlier in training camp. Third-year quarterback Trace McSorley has a back injury that is expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks.

Related Content

news

Around the AFC North: Trade for Joe Schobert Strengthens Steelers Linebackers

Bengals and All-Pro safety Jesse Bates reach an impasse in contract talks. Second-round linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah sparkles in his preseason debut with Browns.
news

James Proche's Work, Work, Work Is Paying Off

Second-year wide receiver has had a challenging path from high school kidney failure to a tough rookie NFL season, but he's consistently made plays in practice. Now he needs to do it in games.
news

News & Notes: Tyler Huntley Took a 'Big Step' in Backup QB Competition

Trace McSorley is sidelined with a back injury that's worse than spasms. Ben Cleveland has been dealing with a concussion. John Harbaugh comes down on taunting. Odafe Oweh is a scary punt gunner.
news

Practice Report: Kevin Zeitler, Ronnie Stanley Ramp Up Action

The return of Kevin Zeitler to practice joined by Ronnie Stanley was a positive development for the offensive line.
news

Led By Patrick Queen, Ravens' Second-Year Players Are Making the Jump

The Ravens' preseason opener showed what a difference a year and offseason practices will make for Baltimore's 2020 class.
news

Late for Work 8/16: Pundits Concerned About Ravens' Offensive Line 

Patrick Queen headlines best performances from the first preseason exhibition. Chris Westry is the first Raven to receive a taunting penalty after the league put an emphasis on the act for 2021.
news

Ravens Launch Flock Fitness Challenge With Under Armour

Fans who use the UA MapMyFitness app to record at least 12 workouts between Aug. 16 and Sept. 15 will have a chance to win an autographed football and $100 gift card.
news

Lamar Jackson Falls From No. 1 to No. 24 on NFL Top 100

The Ravens quarterback was ranked atop the list last year following his MVP season.
news

Tyler Huntley Shows Resiliency Leading Comeback Victory

Scoring the go-ahead touchdown while directing a late scoring drive, Tyler Huntley had a good start in the competition for the backup quarterback job.
news

Bradley Bozeman Has Minor Ankle Sprain, Adding to O-Line Injuries

After making his first start at center for the Ravens, Bradley Bozeman left in the second quarter with an ankle injury. 
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on the Ravens Preseason Win Over the Saints

The sound of fans at M&T Bank Stadium was reason to celebrate. The Ravens were right to sit Lamar Jackson. A handful of bubble players enjoyed good nights.
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising