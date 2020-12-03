News & Notes: Return of COVID List Players Will Be 'Medical Decisions'

Robert Griffin III was determined to do whatever he could to help the Ravens against Pittsburgh. So when he suffered a hamstring injury in the second quarter, Griffin remained in the game although it was clear he felt was in discomfort.

"Robert wanted to play," Harbaugh said. "He insisted that he could go, he wanted to go. I thought about making the change right when I saw it. He was insisting that he wanted to go. I give him a lot of credit. I didn't know how serious it was at the time. You just go by what the player tells you. If it was more serious than that, we would've taken him out, or if he had told me it was more serious we would've taken him out."