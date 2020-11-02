News & Notes: Ronnie Stanley Faces Surgery, Long-Term Prognosis is Positive 

Harbaugh Discusses Hollywood's Post-Game Tweet

Reacting to Sunday's defeat on social media, wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown posted a tweet after the game which read, "What's the point of having souljas when you never use them (Never!!)."

Brown has since deleted the post, but it drew attention. He had a 3-yard touchdown reception, but that was his only catch and he was targeted just twice. Harbaugh said he texted Brown about the tweet, and he complimented the second-year wide receiver on the way he competed Sunday.

"I haven't talked to him about it yet," Harbaugh said. "I did text him about it. He took it down. I'll just leave it at that for now and see where it goes. I'll tell you this: he did play the game like a soldier. He was fighting very hard out there. Blocking and running routes. Had a big touchdown catch, almost another one right before that. I like the way he was fighting.

"I don't disagree with the fact he's saying he's a soldier. I promise you we're trying to use all of our guys. He knows that. He was probably a little frustrated. He's not a selfish guy. I don't believe he is one for one second. If he was, he wouldn't play as hard as he did or be the good guy he is around the building every single day. So I have a lot of trust in him. The fact that he took it down, I appreciated that."

Young Offensive Linemen Moving Up Depth Chart

Harbaugh said he anticipated that rookie offensive lineman Ben Bredeson would likely be active for Sunday's game against the Colts considering the injuries on the offensive line.

"He's been in the mix before," Harbaugh said. "Ben Powers will be a big part of it. Pat Mekari played well in the game. We'll just roll with guys we got. We like those guys. We really do. I feel like those young guys played well. Most of the game was without two starters in there. I really feel like those guys did a good job yesterday."

Harbaugh said it was possible the Ravens would make a roster move to add another offensive tackle to the 53-man roster prior to Sunday's game. The injury to Stanley and moving Fluker into the starting lineup leaves Baltimore without a clear backup tackle. Practice squad tackle Will Holden could be promoted.

"We'll consider that throughout the week. We don't have to do anything until Saturday," Harbaugh said. "We'll just have to figure it out as the week goes on."

Bonds and Dorsey Ready for Opportunities

Knowing that Marlon Humphrey (COVID-19) will be out of the lineup against the Colts, the Ravens will turn to young cornerbacks Terrell Bonds and Khalil Dorsey. Bonds played 17 snaps against the Pittsburgh Steelers in his first NFL action.

The Ravens' cornerback depth has been tested all year with injuries to Tavon Young, Iman Marshall and Anthony Averett. Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith are expected to start at cornerback without Humphrey in the lineup, but Dorsey and Bonds could see their most extensive action.