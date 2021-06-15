News & Notes: Ronnie Stanley Is 'On Schedule' for Week 1

Williams Not Worried About Contract Status

Williams has spent his entire eight-year career in Baltimore, and he is entering the final year of his contract in 2021. There will be speculation about Williams' long-term future until he signs his next deal, but he isn't focusing on that.

"Right now, all I'm worried about is Year 9," Williams said. "We'll cross that bridge when we get there. But right now, we have a bad taste to get out of our mouths, and we plan on doing that starting today."

When he was drafted by the Ravens in 2013 (third round), Williams was taken under his wing by veterans like Haloti Ngata and Terrell Suggs. Now Williams is providing the same guidance to younger linemen like Justin Madubuike.