News & Notes: Tavon Young's Return Is Like 'Another First-Round Draft Pick'

One day in last year's training camp, Tavon Young went to put on his helmet like he's done thousands of times before, and he just couldn't take the pain.

He couldn't recall what play caused it, but his neck was hurting throughout camp. After not being able to stand putting on a helmet, Young checked in with the training staff and it was determined that his season was over.

It was a tough blow for the Ravens' talented nickel cornerback, the second time in his four-year career that he would spend the entire year on the shelf. But now Young is back, and he's loving life again.

"I'm excited to be back with my guys," Young said. "Second time doing this, but every time I come back, it's just a blessing. It's just another day to step on the field; another day to just compete, have fun [and] do what I love the most."

The Ravens signed Young to a contract extension last season that, at the time, made him the highest-paid nickel cornerback in the NFL. So when Young was forced to sit out last season, it was a big hit to the Ravens' defense. Baltimore was able to adjust, thanks to an incredibly deep and talented cornerbacks group and the versatility of Marlon Humphrey, but Young's injury had a ripple effect.

With Young back on the field, the Ravens' cornerback corps looks full strength once again.

"We've got Tavon back this year, which is a huge addition – that's like having another first round draft pick coming back inside of your room," Pass Defense Coordinator Chris Hewitt said this week.

Whenever he's been on the field, Young has been a difference-maker. In 2018, he registered 36 tackles, an interception and two fumble recoveries, which were both returned for touchdowns.

At the start of training camp, Young did think "a little bit" about how his neck would hold up. "But once I stepped on the grass, it was like, it is what it is – let's go, let's do what we do," he said.

Back at his spot in the slot, Young looks to be right on track. He's been his usual pesky self in practice, glued to wide receivers for frequent pass breakups and still sticking his nose into the fray on run defense. He broke up multiple passes during an intense Tuesday practice in pads.