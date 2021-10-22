News & Notes: There's 'Hostility in the Air' for Bengals

Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard has done it, beginning his career as a defensive tackle. Now Harbaugh believes McKenzie has the potential to be an offensive lineman, and he has plenty of NFL experience in his family to give him advice.

"He actually has played on the offensive line in his career – in college and a little bit in the NFL, in some of the practice places he's been," Harbaugh said. "His uncle obviously was a pretty fair offensive lineman. He even told me his dad kind of thinks he should be an offensive lineman. So, we're going to start working him over there a little bit – cross training him. We've got some time with him. He played already on the defensive line this year, so we might need him there. But that's a thought – absolutely."