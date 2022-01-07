News & Notes: Tyler Huntley Excited for Starting Role in Ravens-Steelers Rivalry

After growing up watching the Ravens-Steelers rivalry, Tyler Huntley will be a major player in it.

Huntley was named the starting quarterback by Head Coach John Harbaugh for Sunday's regular-season finale, with the Ravens facing a must-win situation and Lamar Jackson (ankle) still not ready to play. Huntley has already started opposite one future Hall of Fame quarterback this season, Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers. Now Huntley will start against the Steelers, led by future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger, who is expected to retire after the season.

Knowing this could be Roethlisberger's final game and with both teams clinging to slim playoff hopes, Huntley expects the atmosphere to be even more special than a typical Ravens-Steelers clash.

"It's a great opportunity, it's a great accomplishment just to be in the Ravens versus the Steelers [rivalry]," Huntley said. "You grow up seeing that on TV. Just the legendary games that went on. It's so crazy and a blessing that I get to meet such great quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers, Ben Roethlisberger."

Huntley has played with admirable poise in his three previous starts, including a come-from-behind victory over the Chicago Bears and narrow losses to the Packers and Los Angeles Rams. Huntley also played well in relief of Jackson after he was injured Dec. 12 in Cleveland.

Huntley said he feels much better this week compared to last weekend's game against the Rams when he was coming off the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

"I think anybody that had COVID can vouch for me," Huntley said. "Days after, I was still feeling it in my chest. Just getting that sickness up and out of me, [I had] a couple days without eating, I finally got some food in me. I got some fluids in me, and I'm feeling way better this week."

While the Ravens certainly would've wanted Jackson under center during this critical four-game final stretch, no matter how the season ends, Huntley's game experience will help him moving forward.