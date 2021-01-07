News & Notes: What the Ravens Are Saying About Derrick Henry

Ravens Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale is not a man who minces words. He knows the what's looming with Derrick Henry.

"It's the greatest challenge every play. Let's make no mistake about it – he's the best running back in football," Martindale said. "We know it. He knows it."

Henry became the eighth player in NFL history to ever rush for 2,000 yards in a season. He's barreled over the Ravens in their last two meetings – 133 yards and the game-winning touchdown earlier this season, and 195 yards in last year's playoffs.

The Titans have a lot of offensive weapons, but everybody knows it starts with Henry.

"Stopping guys like Derrick Henry … I love this game of football, and it's a great challenge," defensive end Calais Campbell said. "Derrick Henry is one of the best running backs to ever play this game, and he's in the zone right now. So, yes – I take pride in the challenge of lining up and trying to shut him down."

Campbell and defensive tackle Brandon Williams were both injured and not able to play the last time the Ravens faced the Titans this season.

"He's a hard runner. Obviously, he's a strong runner – he's his own blocker. He definitely has a lot of things in a great running back, and we're prepared to try to get to him as much as we possibly can," Williams said. "There are two juggernauts there that are coming back that weren't there the last time."

While Henry will have a tough time running over Campbell or Williams, the Ravens need to make sure he doesn't get to the edge either. Much of Henry's damage is done outside the tackles, and he has embarrassed numerous defensive backs with his vicious stiff-arm.

An indelible image from last year's playoff loss was Henry turning former Ravens safety Earl Thomas III into his lead blocker. Asked how to avoid being "posterized" by Henry, cornerback Marcus Peters chuckled.