NFL Owners Vote to Expand Playoffs

Ravens safety Chuck Clark has mixed emotions about 14 of the league's 32 teams being able to qualify for the playoffs.

"You look at the expansion of the playoffs, you want teams in there that are actually deserving of ii," Clark said. "Are they really deserving of it for their win and loss history throughout the season? It's kind of tough for both sides, but that's what it's going to be now. That's what we have to go in and rock with, so that's how it's going to be."

Under a 14-team playoff format, the Ravens would have made the playoffs in 2017 after finishing 9-7 as the No. 7 seed in the AFC. Football Outsiders ranked that 2017 Ravens team as the fifth-best No. 7 seed since 1990 when the NFL began its 12-team playoff format. The past two seasons, the Ravens have won the AFC North to secure their playoff berth, and last year they were the No. 1 seed in the AFC after the best regular season (14-2) in franchise history.

Ravens President Dick Cass likes the idea of expanding the playoffs, but he pointed out that some teams will now have the potential to host three playoff games in one season.