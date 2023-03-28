Players Can Now Wear No. 0 As Part of NFL Rule Changes

NFL teams will have a new jersey number available in 2023.

On Tuesday, league owners approved a proposal to permit players to wear the No. 0 for the first time. The NCAA began allowing college players to wear No. 0 in 2020, and now the NFL will join the NBA, WNBA, and MLB among sports leagues with players wearing the number.

All position groups will be allowed to wear No. 0 except offensive and defensive linemen.