NFL Preseason Has Been Officially Canceled 

The Ravens' preseason winning streak will remain intact until at least next year.

In a letter to fans released Monday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell formally announced that there will be no preseason games in 2020 in an agreement reached with the NFLPA. Baltimore has a 17-game preseason winning streak, but the cancellation of this year's preseason is a precaution being taken due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Adaptability and flexibility will be needed for the foreseeable future," Goodell wrote. "After all, even the best game plan changes as new challenges arise."

Baltimore was originally scheduled to play four preseason games – home contests against the Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers and road games against the Dallas Cowboys and Washington. There had been speculation that this year's preseason might be reduced to two games, or just one game.