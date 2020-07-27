Monday, Jul 27, 2020 02:41 PM

NFL Preseason Has Been Officially Canceled 

Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

072720-No-Preseason
Baltimore Ravens Photos
M&T Bank Stadium

The Ravens' preseason winning streak will remain intact until at least next year.

In a letter to fans released Monday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell formally announced that there will be no preseason games in 2020 in an agreement reached with the NFLPA. Baltimore has a 17-game preseason winning streak, but the cancellation of this year's preseason is a precaution being taken due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Adaptability and flexibility will be needed for the foreseeable future," Goodell wrote. "After all, even the best game plan changes as new challenges arise."

Baltimore was originally scheduled to play four preseason games – home contests against the Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers and road games against the Dallas Cowboys and Washington. There had been speculation that this year's preseason might be reduced to two games, or just one game.

The Ravens have been undefeated in every preseason since 2016, with their last preseason loss coming against the Atlanta Falcons in 2015. With the preseason cancelled, the Ravens are scheduled to open the regular season Sept. 13 at M&T Bank Stadium against the Cleveland Browns.

Related Content

Under Armour Performance Center
news

Here's What's Changed About Training Camp This Year

Veterans around the league are scheduled to report to camp Tuesday. Here's what's reportedly been agreed to between the NFL and NFLPA.
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger
news

Around the AFC North: Biggest Training Camp Questions

How prepared will Joe Burrow be to start Week 1? Does Ben Roethlisberger's return mean a bounce back season for Pittsburgh? Is the talent on Cleveland's offense ready to gel?
Ravens Launch the Flock Fitness Challenge With Under Armour
news

Ravens Launch the Flock Fitness Challenge With Under Armour

Fans can use the UA MapMyFitness app to record at least 12 workouts for a chance to win an autographed football and Under Armour gift card.
Jets S Jamal Adams
news

Late for Work 7/27: Ravens Couldn't 'Reasonably Fit' Jamal Adams' Price Tag

Ronnie Stanley and Marlon Humphrey's Top 100 rankings are too low. How new rules could affect the Ravens this season. An undrafted rookie to watch in training camp. 
Four Ravens Unveiled on 'Top 100 Players of 2020' Countdown
news

Four Ravens Unveiled on 'Top 100 Players of 2020' Countdown

Marlon Humphrey debuted on the player-voted list at No. 86 while new veteran defensive end Calais Campbell came in at No. 79, Earl Thomas at No. 75 and Ronnie Stanley at No. 74.
WR J.K. Dobbins
news

Ravens Rookies Aren't Looking for Excuses After Late Start

This year's rookie class will have to adapt quickly after a strange offseason, but J.K. Dobbins plans on being a fast learner.
Left: Anthony Averett; Right: CB Tavon Young
news

Training Camp Breakdown: Cornerbacks

There isn't a cornerback group that has more talent than Baltimore's, led by their Pro Bowl tandem of Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters. 
LB L.J. Fort
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

L.J. Fort is a capable of being a bridge to the future. Ravens coaches are going to miss the preseason. An under-the-radar question to monitor at wide receiver.
RB Mark Ingram II
news

SociaLight: Mark Ingram Looks Stronger Than Ever

Veterans are spending their last few days working at home while the rookies and quarterbacks have reported to Baltimore.
Ravens Huddle
news

Late for Work 7/24: Which Seven Ravens Made the NFL's Top 100 Players List?

Four moves the Ravens could make before the regular season starts. Did Lamar Jackson's supporting cast get better, worse, or stay the same? What is the Ravens' most important game in 2020?
Calais Campbell
news

Calais Campbell Will Stress Staying Distanced and Safe to Teammates

As the Ravens prepare to open training camp during the COVID-19 pandemic, defensive end Calias Campbell says it will be important for players to do stay disciplined in their effort to stay healthy. 

Advertising