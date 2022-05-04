No International Games for Ravens in 2022

The Ravens won't need passports for any of their 2022 road trips.

Baltimore was not selected for any of the five international games announced Tuesday by the NFL for the upcoming season. The international games will be:

Oct. 2 – Vikings vs. Saints in London

Oct. 9 – Giants vs. Packers in London

Oct. 30 – Broncos vs. Jaguars in London

Nov. 13 – Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Munich, Germany

Nov. 21 – 49ers vs. Cardinals in Mexico City

Baltimore has played just one international game in its history, a 44-7 loss to the Jaguars in London in 2017.

The Ravens have nine road games on their 17-game schedule next season, but just one outside the Eastern Time zone when they visit the Saints in New Orleans. Baltimore's other eight road games are against Cincinnati, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, New England, New York Giants, New York Jets, Jacksonville and Tampa Bay.