No International Games for Ravens in 2022

May 04, 2022 at 11:17 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

050422-International-Games
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Patrick Queen

The Ravens won't need passports for any of their 2022 road trips.

Baltimore was not selected for any of the five international games announced Tuesday by the NFL for the upcoming season. The international games will be:

  • Oct. 2 – Vikings vs. Saints in London
  • Oct. 9 – Giants vs. Packers in London
  • Oct. 30 – Broncos vs. Jaguars in London
  • Nov. 13 – Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Munich, Germany
  • Nov. 21 – 49ers vs. Cardinals in Mexico City

Baltimore has played just one international game in its history, a 44-7 loss to the Jaguars in London in 2017.

The Ravens have nine road games on their 17-game schedule next season, but just one outside the Eastern Time zone when they visit the Saints in New Orleans. Baltimore's other eight road games are against Cincinnati, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, New England, New York Giants, New York Jets, Jacksonville and Tampa Bay.

The entire 2022 NFL schedule will be released May 12.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Should the Ravens Add a Veteran Wide Receiver?

Will new safety Kyle Hamilton stay in one spot or move around the defense? Which Ravens pick was the biggest steal? Should we be worried about a change at holder?

news

Late for Work 5/4: Winners And Losers from Ravens Draft

Marquise Brown says the Chiefs and Packers also were interested in trading for him. Tyler Badie's versatility makes him an intriguing prospect. Pundit says UDFA Alabama wide receiver could be a good fit. The Ravens will not play in any international games in 2022.

news

How Ravens Can Fill Remaining Needs

Bringing back Justin Houston and signing a veteran wide receiver are options the Ravens may consider to fill out their roster.

news

What Mink Thinks: Lamar Jackson Is Set Up Better for Success, Even After Trade

The loss of good friend and top receiver Marquise Brown hurts but improving the offensive line will help Lamar Jackson thrive again.

news

Ravens Announce Official Rookie Jersey Numbers

Kyle Hamilton will keep the No. 14 jersey number he had at Notre Dame, but Tyler Linderbaum is changing his number from college.

news

Late for Work 5/3: Kyle Hamilton Is Defensive Rookie of the Year Pick

The Ravens' wide receiver group is last in post-draft rankings. A pundit says wide receiver is the fifth-most important position on the Ravens' offense. Baltimore reportedly uses unrestricted free-agent tender on Justin Houston. The Ravens rise in post-draft power rankings.

news

Inside a Historic Fourth Round of Ravens' 2022 NFL Draft

NBC Sports' Peter King gave an inside look at the Ravens' record six fourth-round picks in the fourth round.

news

Short- And Long-Term Outlooks for Ravens 2022 Draft Class

The Ravens will look for instant impacts from their first-round picks, while their top selection on Day 2 will have to wait but has tremendous upside.

news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Coaches Kids at Louisville With Teddy Bridgewater

Lamar Jackson returned to his college stomping grounds this weekend, alongside fellow Cardinal Teddy Bridgewater, to take part in a youth football event.

news

Around the AFC North: Draft Recap; Mel Kiper Gives B Grade to Every Rival

Kenny Pickett gets his wish, a chance to be the Steelers' next franchise quarterback. Browns take a wide receiver with their top pick. Safety Dax Hill could be the Bengals' next impact rookie.

news

Late for Work 5/2: Steelers Drafted Wide Receiver Ravens Wanted

The Ravens' roster construction hints at a return to their strengths of 2019. One pundit believes the Ravens should go "all-in" for wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Join Us For Beach Bash
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising