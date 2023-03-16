Ravens Re-Sign Long Snapper Nick Moore

Moore has been one of the NFL's best long snappers the past two seasons and was named a second-team All-Pro in 2022. Undrafted in 2019, Moore was signed to Baltimore's practice squad in 2020 and became the first player from the XFL signed by the Ravens .

The 30-year-old Moore replaced Morgan Cox as the team's long snapper in 2021 and has helped the Ravens continue their long tradition of outstanding special teams play. In just his third game as the starter in 2021, Moore was the snapper on Justin Tucker's NFL-record 66-yard field goal against the Lions. Moore and Tucker were both named second-team All-Pros last season.