Ravens Re-Sign Long Snapper Nick Moore

Mar 16, 2023 at 04:41 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Nick Moore Site
Dave Heringer/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LS Nick Moore

The Ravens will have re-signed long snapper Nick Moore to a two-year contract, keeping their superb special teams trio in place.

Moore was a restricted free agent that was not given a tender, but was only on the open market for less than 24 hours as the two sides came to agreement.

According to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, there was outside interest in Moore, but he elected to stay in Baltimore for a deal worth $2.5 million.

Moore has been one of the NFL's best long snappers the past two seasons and was named a second-team All-Pro in 2022. Undrafted in 2019, Moore was signed to Baltimore's practice squad in 2020 and became the first player from the XFL signed by the Ravens.

The 30-year-old Moore replaced Morgan Cox as the team's long snapper in 2021 and has helped the Ravens continue their long tradition of outstanding special teams play. In just his third game as the starter in 2021, Moore was the snapper on Justin Tucker's NFL-record 66-yard field goal against the Lions. Moore and Tucker were both named second-team All-Pros last season.

Related Content

news

Broncos Sign Ben Powers to Big Deal

The Broncos signed guard Ben Powers to a four-year, $52 million deal, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

news

Reports: Ravens Reach Deal With Geno Stone

The Ravens are reportedly bringing back safety Geno Stone after he briefly hit the free-agent market.

news

Mock Draft Roundup 8.0: Wide Range of Picks for Ravens

With free agency underway and the draft moving closer, pundits continue to link the Ravens with a variety of wide receivers and cornerbacks.

news

Late for Work 3/16: Ravens Reportedly in the Veteran Backup Quarterback Market

The Colts are reportedly considering pursuing Lamar Jackson. Darius Slay to Baltimore was a fleeting thought. Orlando Brown Jr. reportedly signs with the Bengals. The Ravens will likely try to re-sign their non-tendered players.

news

Ravens Trade Chuck Clark to Jets

Chuck Clark has been a starter and respected leader in Baltimore for the past four seasons.

news

Reports: Ravens Place Restricted Free Agent Tender on Tyler Huntley

The Ravens have reportedly placed the right of first refusal tender on QB Tyler Huntley.

news

Josh Oliver Agrees to Deal With Vikings

After a breakout season as a blocker, Ravens TE Josh Oliver will sign a three-year, reported $21 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

news

Reports: Ravens Re-Signing Justice Hill to Two-Year Deal

Justice Hill returned from an Achilles tear to set career highs on offense and become a strong special teams player.

news

Mailbag: Why Haven't the Ravens Made Any Additions?

What's the currently salary-cap situation? Does Lamar Jackson have to sign his franchise tag? Who would replace Calais Campbell? Could Devin Duvernay get an extension?

news

Late for Work 3/15: 'Historic Event' Begins Today, As Teams Can Negotiate With Lamar Jackson

Will the Ravens tender Tyler Huntley? Two 'best fits' for the Ravens in free agency are reportedly off the market.

news

Reports: Ravens Retain Trayvon Mullen

Cornerback Trayvon Mullen, the cousin of Lamar Jackson, will stay in Baltimore on a one-year deal.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising