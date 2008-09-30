Notes: Joe Stays Cool

Sep 30, 2008 at 03:18 AM
8e444915ca374ca5a5fa5f62214dbb35.jpg


*Ravens Gameday*

Much was made about the rookie Joe Flacco playing his first road contest in Heinz Field, in a rivalry game against the smash-mouth Pittsburgh Steelers, on the national platform of Monday Night Football.

After calmly leading two comebacks, including a fourth-quarter touchdown drive to knot the score at 20 and force overtime, the early reviews are positive.

Flacco's 16-of-31, 192-yard and one-touchdown outing showed that he could shake off having a fumble returned for a touchdown, five sacks from a relentless pass rush and even the wrath of 64,038 screaming Terrible Towel wavers.

Baltimore may have lost 23-20, but the Ravens were encouraged by what they saw from the young signal-caller.

"I think the performance speaks for itself," said head coach John Harbaugh. "There's a lot of football things. Detail issues, quarterback play, he can do better and learn to get better. He'll get better throughout his whole career, but he'll make big jumps now in his rookie year.

"I think we'll see them from practice to practice and week to week and game to game and whatnot, but he controlled himself and his handling of the offense, defense, managing the game himself."

The jitters were evident early. Flacco muffed his initial exchange with center Jason Brown and had to jump on the football. He then sailed a pass to wideout Derrick Mason during the first of two Ravens series that kicked off the game with three-and-outs.

But, he settled down midway through the opening quarter, taking advantage of an interception from Haloti Ngata to march 33 yards to within range of a Matt Stover field goal.

Flacco engineered 10 second-quarter points, capping the period with the first touchdown pass of his career, a 4-yard floater to tight end Daniel Wilcox.

"If we could've capped it off with a victory, it would've made the touchdown that much more special to me," Wilcox asserted.

The Ravens fell behind when Flacco was hit by linebacker James Harrison and fumbled deep in Baltimore territory. LaMarr Woodley scooped up the ball and scored from 7 yards out, pulling the Steelers out to a 17-13 lead and giving the capacity crowd new life.

Pittsburgh added another field goal in the fourth quarter to make the margin seven points.

Cheers from the stands were so loud, the press box at Heinz Field was literally shaking.

Still, Flacco maintained a level head through it all. He coolly tied the ballgame with a nine-play, 76-yard drive that ended with Le'Ron McClain's 2-yard touchdown run.

"He didn't get rattled," said Mason, who caught three passes for 60 yards on that final scoring drive. "He showed poise out there. That's all you can ask a young quarterback to do is to show poise amidst a lot of confusion. In that second half, they were throwing a lot of stuff at him.

"Through it all, he showed the poise of a veteran quarterback."

For a more fragile person, playing in front of such a large collection of people that want to take your head off would not be an attractive proposal.

For Flacco, it was another exciting experience to add to his building resume.

"It was pretty crazy," he said. "It was fun to go out there and deal with all of the boos and everything like that. It was an exciting game. Obviously, we came up on the short end, but we played hard, and we can't be ashamed of that."

Another Gift for Ngata

f5cc980e7d9d44d996b890ef0e355bb8.jpg

Ngata's first-quarter interception reminded many of the pick he snared in his inaugural NFL contest, the only other interception he's ever notched as a pro.

During a meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 10, 2006, Ngata saw a pass tipped by linebacker Bart Scott fall into his hands. The 6-foot-4, 345-pound Ngata then rumbled 60 yards to Tampa Bay's 9-yard line before he ran out of bounds.

This time, the football slipped out of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's hand as he was looking for tight end Heath Miller. Ngata, who was hurrying back to the middle when he saw it was a passing play after pursuing what he thought was a run, again cradled the gift.

However, Ngata wasn't running this interception anywhere. He was quickly taken down after a 1-yard return.

"I wasn't really expecting that play to come," Ngata said. "The ball just came in front of me. I think [Roethlisberger] didn't have a good hold of the ball because it came at me kind of wobbly but I'm happy that I caught it at least and try to make a play out of it.

"It was pretty much awesome, I just didn't get the yards."

Notable

The Ravens made cornerback Samari Rolle (shoulder/neck), safety Dawan Landry (neck), defensive tackle Kelly Gregg (knee),*linebacker Nick Greisen (quadriceps), offensive tackles Oniel Cousins and David Hale, and cornerback Evan Oglesby inactive and designated Troy Smith as the third quarterback…Pittsburgh was without offensive linemen Tony Hills and Trai Essex, receiver Limas Sweed, running back Willie Parker, linebacker Donovan Woods, defensive linemen Casey Hampton and Brett Keisel, and made Dennis Dixon the third quarterback…Baltimore racked up 103 team rushing yards against the second-best run defense in the league. Fullback Le'Ron McClain led the way with 63 yards on 16 carries. McClain also had three receptions for 26 yards…The Ravens were a balanced offense, posting 33 rushing attempts to 21 passes. *

Ravens Gameday **

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former Ravens QB Robert Griffin III Is Headed to ESPN

Free agent quarterback Robert Griffin III, who spent the past three seasons with the Ravens, is joining ESPN as an analyst.
news

Odafe Oweh: Laser-Focused on NFL Success 

After a late start in football, rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh is determined to maximize his enormous athletic ability.
news

Late for Work 8/5: Sammy Watkins, Rashod Bateman Spark High Expectations for Passing Game

Watkins brings 'instant credibility to the Ravens.' Pro Football Focus says Bateman could transform the receiving corps. Jamison Hensley predicts a contract extension for Lamar Jackson won't happen before the start of the regular season.
news

Tavon Young Says He's Fully Back, Playing With No Fear

After suffering his third season-ending injury, Tavon Young is back on the field and counting his blessings.
news

News & Notes: Wink Martindale Has an Interesting Plan for Justin Houston

The offense will not slow down much for Lamar Jackson. Wink Martindale expects Odafe Oweh to be a 'great.' Greg Roman talks about Alejandro Villanueva's transition to the right side.
news

Practice Report: Defense Nabs Three Interceptions in Pads

Anthony Averett, Marlon Humphrey and DeShon Elliott grab interceptions in 11-on-11 work. The pass rush continues to put the quarterbacks on the run. Mark Andrews makes a spectacular sideline catch.
news

Ravens Sign Another Wide Receiver as Unit Deals With Injuries

Baltimore added wide receiver Michael Dereus and released pass rusher Chauncey Rivers.
news

Mailbag: What Role Could James Proche Have on Offense?

How are the rookie not-first-round picks doing so far? Will the Ravens carry three quarterbacks? Who is standing out in practice (that we aren't hearing a lot about)?
news

Late for Work 8/4: J.K. Dobbins Stock Is at an All-Time High

Ravens offense falls in preseason ranking, despite additions. Rashod Bateman could make the biggest impact of the top rookie WRs. The AFC North comes down to the Ravens and Browns. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan recommends Lamar Jackson get the COVID-19 vaccine.
news

Bradley Bozeman's Switch to Center Is Going Smoothly

After starting every game at left guard the past two seasons, Bradley Bozeman continues to enjoy his transition to center. 
news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Talks Timetable for Lamar Jackson's Return

Kevin Zeitler leaves practice early with foot injury. Offensive lineman Tyre Phillips is playing multiple positions. John Harbaugh reflects on losing a close friend, Vice President of Security Darren Sanders.
news

Practice Report: 10 Observations From the First Day in Pads

Rookie guard Ben Cleveland put a linebacker on his back on the first play and fullback Ben Mason got under defenders' skin. Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike shined and veteran Calais Campbell looks rejuvenated.
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising