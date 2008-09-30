Notes: Joe Stays Cool





Much was made about the rookie Joe Flacco playing his first road contest in Heinz Field, in a rivalry game against the smash-mouth Pittsburgh Steelers, on the national platform of Monday Night Football.

After calmly leading two comebacks, including a fourth-quarter touchdown drive to knot the score at 20 and force overtime, the early reviews are positive.

Flacco's 16-of-31, 192-yard and one-touchdown outing showed that he could shake off having a fumble returned for a touchdown, five sacks from a relentless pass rush and even the wrath of 64,038 screaming Terrible Towel wavers.

Baltimore may have lost 23-20, but the Ravens were encouraged by what they saw from the young signal-caller.

"I think the performance speaks for itself," said head coach John Harbaugh. "There's a lot of football things. Detail issues, quarterback play, he can do better and learn to get better. He'll get better throughout his whole career, but he'll make big jumps now in his rookie year.

"I think we'll see them from practice to practice and week to week and game to game and whatnot, but he controlled himself and his handling of the offense, defense, managing the game himself."

The jitters were evident early. Flacco muffed his initial exchange with center Jason Brown and had to jump on the football. He then sailed a pass to wideout Derrick Mason during the first of two Ravens series that kicked off the game with three-and-outs.

But, he settled down midway through the opening quarter, taking advantage of an interception from Haloti Ngata to march 33 yards to within range of a Matt Stover field goal.

Flacco engineered 10 second-quarter points, capping the period with the first touchdown pass of his career, a 4-yard floater to tight end Daniel Wilcox.

"If we could've capped it off with a victory, it would've made the touchdown that much more special to me," Wilcox asserted.

The Ravens fell behind when Flacco was hit by linebacker James Harrison and fumbled deep in Baltimore territory. LaMarr Woodley scooped up the ball and scored from 7 yards out, pulling the Steelers out to a 17-13 lead and giving the capacity crowd new life.

Pittsburgh added another field goal in the fourth quarter to make the margin seven points.

Cheers from the stands were so loud, the press box at Heinz Field was literally shaking.

Still, Flacco maintained a level head through it all. He coolly tied the ballgame with a nine-play, 76-yard drive that ended with Le'Ron McClain's 2-yard touchdown run.

"He didn't get rattled," said Mason, who caught three passes for 60 yards on that final scoring drive. "He showed poise out there. That's all you can ask a young quarterback to do is to show poise amidst a lot of confusion. In that second half, they were throwing a lot of stuff at him.

"Through it all, he showed the poise of a veteran quarterback."

For a more fragile person, playing in front of such a large collection of people that want to take your head off would not be an attractive proposal.

For Flacco, it was another exciting experience to add to his building resume.

"It was pretty crazy," he said. "It was fun to go out there and deal with all of the boos and everything like that. It was an exciting game. Obviously, we came up on the short end, but we played hard, and we can't be ashamed of that."