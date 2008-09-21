Notes: Leonhard a Busy Man

After Ravens safety Ed Reed returned an interception 32 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter, Leonhard made a key third-down sack on the ensuing series to get the ball back for Baltimore's offense.

"That's the fun part of playing for Rex and with this defense," Leonhard explained. "If you make plays for him in practice, he's going to throw you a bone in the game. It was my turn on that play."

Landry Taken to Shock TraumaLandry was taken to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center for a CT scan and further monitoring, but initial reports from Ravens team orthopedist Dr. Leigh Ann Curl said that Landry did not report any numbness in his extremities.

According to a team spokesman, the safety suffered a spinal cord concussion. Landry appeared to be speaking and conscious when he was immobilized and taken off the field.

"It's a moment when nothing else matters but making sure that he's healthy," said safety Ed Reed. "This is just a game to be played, like Ray [Lewis] said, this is a game that we play that we love to play but we know at any point you can have a situation like that. For Dawan to have to go through that, our prayers were going out to him right then and there. The game was forgotten about. At that moment [we just want] to make sure his health is fine."

The Ravens plan to run more tests Monday, including an MRI.

Cribbs Countered

Browns return specialist Joshua Cribbs, who burned the Ravens for a career-high 245 yards on seven kickoffs in one game last year, was held in check by a sound special teams scheme.

Cribbs only posted three kickoff returns for 52 yards and handled two punts for 24 yards after kicker Matt Stover and punter Sam Koch spent the day placing their boots near the sidelines or away from the Pro Bowler.

"I thought our guys did a really nice job of playing off the wedge, playing off blocks, and smoking down the field pretty good," said head coach John Harbaugh. "Both our kicker and punter did a nice job today, and both coverage teams."

Suggs Sizzles

Linebacker Terrell Suggs totaled two sacks for the 46th and 47th sacks of his career, the sixth-most among active players since 2003, while also forcing a fumble.

The Ravens are 10-0 when Suggs notches two or more sacks, and he was just as happy to help the team advance to 2-0 this season against an AFC North rival.

"We just wanted to play with some consistency," Suggs said. "We knew we needed to defend our home turf. And this is M&T, and we let them come in here and steal a win from us last year, so that was definitely in the back of our minds, we knew we had to play."

Notable