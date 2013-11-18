Nothing More Important Than Beating Jets





After playing three of their last four games on the road, the three-game home stand comes at a needed time for the Ravens. All three games will be against teams currently without winnings records, and the Ravens would control their playoff destiny with a string of victories.

Returning to Baltimore, where the Ravens are 36-8 over the last five years, provided hope after Sunday's loss to the Bears.

"We have to win the next three at home," said safety James Ihedigbo. "We have to. There's no if, ands or buts about it."

The Ravens have made the playoffs every season since Harbaugh took over in 2008, but this is the steepest uphill climb his team has faced. The past two years the Ravens have built up leads in the standings and brought home AFC North titles.

They will have to go a different route this season to continue their streak of playing into January.

"We would all rather be sitting here talking about sitting atop the division and chasing homefield advantage or something like that," Harbaugh said. "That's something that we were shooting for. We wanted to be in that position. We haven't done the things we needed to do to be in that position.

"But we're in the hunt. And we're playing two teams the next two weeks, at home, that are right there in the hunt with us. We're chasing a division leader that we have in our sights and we're playing again. We are right there."

While the playoffs may seem a long way off, the Ravens are very much in the thick of the race.

Since 2008, five teams with 9-7 records have advanced to the playoffs and two teams with 8-8 records made the postseason. The Seattle Seahawks even won the NFC West with a 7-9 record in 2010. The Ravens earned a wild-card bid in 2009 with a 9-7 record.

If the Ravens win their next three games at home, they will sit at 7-6 heading into the final three games against the Lions, Patriots and Bengals.

"We are right there," Harbaugh said. "We can do it and we're good enough to do it. We have every tool we need, and all we have to do is go out and get it done. But that's on us.