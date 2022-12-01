Odafe Oweh Keeps Grinding Even Though the Sacks Aren't Adding Up

Houston knows from experience. He was so discouraged last offseason after finishing with 4.5 sacks, his lowest career total in a full season, that he was considering retiring. He put in so much work and just wasn't getting the stats to reward it, he thought.

But Houston came back this season and it's been a very different story, as he leads the Ravens with 9.0 sacks – the 10th-most in the league.

Houston has been a mentor for Oweh ever since the two joined forces last season, and he still sees a player with unlimited potential who is learning the game and learning himself. Houston has guided many young pass rushers in his day and they don't all have the same timeline for success, he said.

"I just think he's figuring out who he is as a professional. He's still learning," Houston said. "He wants to be the best. When you think like that and work like he does, you're going to have success in this league."

Houston said one thing Oweh is still adjusting to is being a stand-up outside linebacker versus having his hand in the dirt as a defensive end like he did mostly in college.

"When you're standing up, you see everything. Everything is coming at you," Houston said.

While the stat production hasn't been there, a closer look at Oweh's tape shows more encouraging signs that he could heat up at any time.

"I think everybody looks at the numbers, but if you watch the film and watch how he rushes – he's either getting held, he's winning his rep and the ball is getting out, or he's getting double teamed," linebacker Patrick Queen said. "There's just not much you can do about those things."

Like Oweh, Queen is also a first-round pick who had some tough stretches along the way. He's worked through those and is having a breakout third season. Queen knows it takes patience and persistence, and he called Oweh a "grinder."