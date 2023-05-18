Odafe Oweh Seeks Breakout in Year 3 

When Odafe Oweh watched videotape of himself last year, he saw numerous occasions when a potential sack barely slipped away.

"It was like, 'Damn,''' Oweh said. He had three sacks and 11 quarterback hits last season, a decline from five sacks and 15 quarterback hits as a rookie.

"A lot of times I was close, but it lets me know that when it does click and when everything goes how I want it to, I'm going to soar. You've got to look at it that way, not the negative way. So, that's how I view it."

Oweh's teammates and coaches view it the same way. They know how athletic and studious the third-year outside linebacker is, how hard Oweh works and his desire to be great. While his sack number went down last season, Oweh had a career-high 31 tackles and played more defensive snaps (634) for Baltimore than any member of the front seven except Patrick Queen (1,036) and Justin Madubuike (655)

There's a high ceiling for Oweh, who didn't play football until his junior year of high school. He developed rapidly to become a first-round draft pick in 2021 (31st pick overall) and he is determined to see his potential transform into more consistent production.

Oweh won't try to wipe the 2022 season from his memory. Instead, he'll use last season to fuel him.