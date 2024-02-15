Late for Work: Pundit Debates Whether Odell Beckham Jr. Will Be Back With Ravens Next Season

The deadline to decide on fifth-year options is May 2.

Ravens' Rookie Class Gets a B Grade

NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter announced his rookie grades for the AFC North. The Ravens received a B.

Here's are some excerpts from Reuter's analysis:

Flowers (Round 1, No. 22)

"Flowers made an immediate impact working with MVP Lamar Jackson in Baltimore's offense. The rookie led the team with 77 receptions for 858 receiving yards, excelling on all types of routes despite fighting off injuries. Jackson waited a long time for the team to add a reliable playmaker who could help him move the offense, and it appears the Ravens' personnel evaluators finally came through."

ILB Trenton Simpson (Round 3, No. 86)

"Baltimore traded its second-round pick to Chicago for linebacker Roquan Smith in 2022, leaving one Day 3 selection in last year's draft — which the team used to add Simpson. The former Clemson linebacker did not start any games, but he took advantage of playing time in the season finale, making seven stops, including two for loss, with a sack against the Steelers. He should be more of a presence in 2024."

EDGE Tavius Robinson (Round 4, No. 124)

"Robinson was the only Saturday pick that contributed, seeing the field more regularly than Simpson as a reserve edge (26 tackles and a sack)."

RB Keaton Mitchell (undrafted)

"Mitchell spent the first portion of the year on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, then put up some eye-popping numbers in his eight appearances, including a 138-yard effort against Seattle in Week 9 and a per-carry mark of 8.4 yards. Unfortunately, a knee injury in December ended his season prematurely."

The Pittsburgh Steelers received the only A in the division. The Cincinnati Bengals got a B+ and the Cleveland Browns received a C.

Jackson Scores High in Sports Illustrated's Quarterback Confidence Index

Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame compiled a confidence index for every AFC starting quarterback on a scale of one to 10 (the higher the number, the more confidence there is). He factored in talent, age, contract, cap hit, and injury history to arrive at an overall number.

Jackson received a nine.

"The Ravens had a tough ending to their season, but the future is brilliant," Verderame wrote. "Lamar Jackson is the chief reason why, and at 27 years old he will cost only $32.4 million against the cap in 2024. A two-time MVP, Jackson gives Baltimore the ultimate dual-threat QB, now surrounded by a legitimate cast of weapons."

Only two quarterbacks got a 10: Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Houston's C.J. Stroud. Buffalo's Josh Allen also got a nine.