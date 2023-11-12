Odell Beckham Jr. Burns His Former Browns

The Browns cut Beckham after two-and-a-half seasons. He had one 1,000-yard season with them in 2019, but a knee injury cut his 2020 season short and he was cut after six games the following year.

"I I made great bonds and memories with those guys over there," Beckham said earlier this week. "Once you're on a team, you build a brotherhood that lasts way longer than anything else."

After not scoring a touchdown in the Ravens' first eight games, Beckham now has reached the end zone in back-to-back games.

While last week's touchdown was a feel-good moment at the end of a blowout, his score Sunday against Cleveland was the kind of clutch play he's been looking for all season.