Odell Beckham Jr. Burns His Former Browns

Nov 12, 2023 at 03:57 PM
OBJStory
WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. said he carried no animosity against the Cleveland Browns heading into Sunday's game.

True or not, Beckham got some revenge Sunday with a 40-yard touchdown against the team that released him during the 2021 season.

Beckham caught a slant on third-and-6 and was off to the races – a vision of the superstar receiver that has made so many plays like that in years past.

The Browns cut Beckham after two-and-a-half seasons. He had one 1,000-yard season with them in 2019, but a knee injury cut his 2020 season short and he was cut after six games the following year.

"I I made great bonds and memories with those guys over there," Beckham said earlier this week. "Once you're on a team, you build a brotherhood that lasts way longer than anything else."

After not scoring a touchdown in the Ravens' first eight games, Beckham now has reached the end zone in back-to-back games.

While last week's touchdown was a feel-good moment at the end of a blowout, his score Sunday against Cleveland was the kind of clutch play he's been looking for all season.

Beckham clearly savored the moment with a dance and coordinated celebration with rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers.

