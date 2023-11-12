Odell Beckham Jr. Burns His Former Browns

Odell Beckham Jr. said he carried no animosity against the Cleveland Browns heading into Sunday's game.
True or not, Beckham got some revenge Sunday with a 40-yard touchdown against the team that released him during the 2021 season.
Beckham caught a slant on third-and-6 and was off to the races – a vision of the superstar receiver that has made so many plays like that in years past.
The Browns cut Beckham after two-and-a-half seasons. He had one 1,000-yard season with them in 2019, but a knee injury cut his 2020 season short and he was cut after six games the following year.
"I I made great bonds and memories with those guys over there," Beckham said earlier this week. "Once you're on a team, you build a brotherhood that lasts way longer than anything else."
After not scoring a touchdown in the Ravens' first eight games, Beckham now has reached the end zone in back-to-back games.
While last week's touchdown was a feel-good moment at the end of a blowout, his score Sunday against Cleveland was the kind of clutch play he's been looking for all season.
Beckham clearly savored the moment with a dance and coordinated celebration with rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers.