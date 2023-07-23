Training Camp Has Been a 'Long Time in the Making' for Odell Beckham Jr.

Jul 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM
Hayley Salvatore

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Three days before taking the field for training camp, Odell Beckham Jr. spent his Sunday hosting a Youth Football ProCamp. In between working with the different groups, the Ravens receiver emphasized how excited he was for training camp.

For Beckham, participating in training camp is a benchmark for how far he's come since tearing his ACL more than 17 months ago in Super Bowl LVI. Though Beckham said in June that he'll be on a “slow incline” physically this offseason, he's mentally ready.

"I'm excited. I'm excited. It's been a long time having to sit out and watch other people and not get to play," Beckham said Sunday. "I've been waiting for this moment for a long time.

"I think I've always been like this, always looking to be motivated, looking to be great. So I think at the end of the day, my story will be about resiliency and just being able to bounce back time after time."

Beckham plans to use the time in training camp to continue to get comfortable in new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's system, as well as continue to build chemistry with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Last month, Beckham and first-round pick Zay Flowers made an appearance at Jackson's Fun Day in South Florida. The three also took the opportunity to build chemistry and practice together.

"I'm excited about this team, we have a crazy team, crazy receivers," Beckham said.

With more than 600 kids in attendance at The Gilman School in Baltimore, Beckham definitely got a good warm-up. The star wide receiver was an active participant in drills, making the rounds to each group to throw the ball in a route running drill. Fostering a love of football and growing the game within the community is something that has long been a motivation for Beckham.

Beckham also invited 25 military families to attend the camp and surprised them with backpacks full of school supplies.

"I just remember when I was a kid and I looked up to somebody and it motivated me," Beckham said. "I just think it's good to be able to get these kids out here."

