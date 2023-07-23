Training Camp Has Been a 'Long Time in the Making' for Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham plans to use the time in training camp to continue to get comfortable in new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's system, as well as continue to build chemistry with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Last month, Beckham and first-round pick Zay Flowers made an appearance at Jackson's Fun Day in South Florida. The three also took the opportunity to build chemistry and practice together.

"I'm excited about this team, we have a crazy team, crazy receivers," Beckham said.

With more than 600 kids in attendance at The Gilman School in Baltimore, Beckham definitely got a good warm-up. The star wide receiver was an active participant in drills, making the rounds to each group to throw the ball in a route running drill. Fostering a love of football and growing the game within the community is something that has long been a motivation for Beckham.

Beckham also invited 25 military families to attend the camp and surprised them with backpacks full of school supplies.