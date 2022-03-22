Late for Work 3/22: Would Odell Beckham Jr. or Julio Jones Be a Good Fit for Ravens?

The 29-year-old Beckham, who was one of the key offensive players in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl run last season, is the top remaining wide receiver in free agency.

After a disappointing two-plus seasons in Cleveland, the three-time Pro Bowler was rejuvenated after being traded to the Rams midway through the season. He suffered a torn ACL in the Super Bowl.

"I'd offer Beckham a strong long-term deal with guaranteed money now, because it would pay off in Years 2 and 3," NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal wrote. "Talents like Beckham aren't often available."

Julio Jones, 33, released by the Titans after one injury-hampered season in Tennessee, is also being mentioned as a possibility for the Ravens. Pro Football Network's Tommy Garrett listed Baltimore as a potential landing spot for the seven-time Pro Bowler.

"A trio of Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown, Rashod Bateman, and Jones would be incredible," Garrett wrote. "Not to mention, Mark Andrews is coming off a career-best 1,361-yard season.

"Going from Sammy Watkins to Jones is about as substantial an upgrade as one could imagine. With the moves happening in the AFC North, this prediction makes plenty of sense."

Jones has been limited to 19 games the past two seasons. He had career lows of 31 catches, 434 yards and one touchdown in 10 games last season.

"He has barely practiced in the last three years, so it's a leap of faith, but the upside for high-level No. 2 receiver production is still there if his body is right," Rosenthal wrote.

Led by 2019 first-round pick Brown and 2021 first-round pick Bateman, the Ravens have a promising group of young receivers, which also includes Devin Duvernay and James Proche II, both of whom could have larger roles next season.

General Manager Eric DeCosta said at his season-ending press conference last month that he "would not expect any significant additions [at wide receiver] at this time … [but] that could always change."

It doesn't seem out of the question for the Ravens to add an established wide receiver. With limited cap space, however, it would have to be the right player at the right price.