Late for Work 3/22: Would Odell Beckham Jr. or Julio Jones Be a Good Fit for Ravens?

Would Odell Beckham Jr. or Julio Jones Be a Good Fit for Ravens?
The days of the Ravens being linked to every available big-name wide receiver are mostly a thing of the past. Mostly.
The Ravens have the second-best odds (+350) to land Odell Beckham Jr., trailing only the New Orleans Saints {+300), per oddschecker.com.
The 29-year-old Beckham, who was one of the key offensive players in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl run last season, is the top remaining wide receiver in free agency.
After a disappointing two-plus seasons in Cleveland, the three-time Pro Bowler was rejuvenated after being traded to the Rams midway through the season. He suffered a torn ACL in the Super Bowl.
"I'd offer Beckham a strong long-term deal with guaranteed money now, because it would pay off in Years 2 and 3," NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal wrote. "Talents like Beckham aren't often available."
Julio Jones, 33, released by the Titans after one injury-hampered season in Tennessee, is also being mentioned as a possibility for the Ravens. Pro Football Network's Tommy Garrett listed Baltimore as a potential landing spot for the seven-time Pro Bowler.
"A trio of Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown, Rashod Bateman, and Jones would be incredible," Garrett wrote. "Not to mention, Mark Andrews is coming off a career-best 1,361-yard season.
"Going from Sammy Watkins to Jones is about as substantial an upgrade as one could imagine. With the moves happening in the AFC North, this prediction makes plenty of sense."
Jones has been limited to 19 games the past two seasons. He had career lows of 31 catches, 434 yards and one touchdown in 10 games last season.
"He has barely practiced in the last three years, so it's a leap of faith, but the upside for high-level No. 2 receiver production is still there if his body is right," Rosenthal wrote.
Led by 2019 first-round pick Brown and 2021 first-round pick Bateman, the Ravens have a promising group of young receivers, which also includes Devin Duvernay and James Proche II, both of whom could have larger roles next season.
General Manager Eric DeCosta said at his season-ending press conference last month that he "would not expect any significant additions [at wide receiver] at this time … [but] that could always change."
It doesn't seem out of the question for the Ravens to add an established wide receiver. With limited cap space, however, it would have to be the right player at the right price.
It's almost certain Beckham would be more expensive than Jones, who will likely have to take a "prove it" deal at this stage of his career.
Ravens Reportedly Maintaining 'Some Level of Interest' in Bobby Wagner
Eight-time Pro Bowl middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, who was released by the Seattle Seahawks two weeks ago, is still available in free agency.
Shortly after Wagner's release it was reported that a "massive market" was developing for him, and the Ravens "have maintained some level of interest," according to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec.
"What's unclear is whether Wagner has the Ravens high on his list and if he does, whether Baltimore will be willing to meet his asking price," Zrebiec wrote. "[Edge rusher Za'Darius Smith] Smith's deal falling through at least keeps alive the possibility. Wagner turns 32 in June and his play may have dipped a little bit, but he still had 170 tackles last year. He's an extremely smart and physical player and a strong leader. He would be a typical Ravens' veteran defensive signing."
Josh Bynes Is an 'Obvious Re-Signing Candidate'
If the Ravens are looking for a more affordable veteran inside linebacker in free agency, they should look no further than Josh Bynes, The Baltimore Sun's Jonas Shaffer wrote. Bynes started 12 games with the Ravens last season, his third stint with the team.
"Josh Bynes, 32, is an obvious re-signing candidate, and he's expressed a desire to remain in the city where he started his NFL career," Shaffer wrote. "Bynes wouldn't be a big-money signing — certainly not as expensive as perennial Pro Bowl selection Bobby Wagner would be — and he'd lend the group a veteran voice."
The Ravens' already thin depth at inside linebacker took a hit yesterday when solid reserve Chris Board reportedly agreed to terms with the Detroit Lions.
Ravens' Re-signing of Patrick Ricard Gets Mixed Reviews
There's no denying Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard has been a significant component in the Ravens' offense, but his return to Baltimore on a three-year deal is getting mixed reviews from pundits.
Zrebiec gave the move a B-plus grade.
"The reality is that Ricard is one of the best in the league at what he does and he's the type of physical presence that the Ravens have long relied on," Zrebiec wrote. "As long as the Ravens continue to have [Greg] Roman leading their offense and continue to believe in the offensive approach around quarterback Lamar Jackson, it makes plenty of sense to keep Ricard. And the Ravens did it at a very reasonable price."
Russell Street Report's Ronald Toothe also praised the return of "Project Pat."
"Ricard has been the unsung hero of this record-breaking backfield for the last few years, and has also done some really fun things in the passing game as well," Toothe wrote. "With J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards both returning from ACL injuries, having No. 42 in front of them to open up holes will make that 'getting back up to speed' process immensely less difficult. It's also a good bet that we'll see even more creative ways of getting him on the field in 2022 as a way to truly maximize his output."
Ricard's calling card is as a punishing run-blocker, but Shaffer noted that Ricard also has developed in pass protection and as a receiver.
Russell Street Report's Darin McCann wasn't as high on Ricard re-signing.
"I like Pat Ricard, and believe he is a very special blocking fullback. But I'm not sure I would have spent limited resources on a player who offers little to nothing with the ball in his hands, especially after appearing to invest in the future with Ben Mason," McCann wrote. "Again, I like Ricard. I'll stand and cheer when he flattens (insert your fallen AFC North defender here), but I'm not jumping for joy right now."
