Ravens Keeping in Touch With Odell Beckham Jr. About Returning

Feb 27, 2024 at 03:34 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) in action during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Baltimore, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024.
Terrance Williams/AP Photo
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) in action during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Baltimore, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024.

The Ravens are not ruling out the possibility of Odell Beckham Jr. returning to Baltimore.

General Manager Eric DeCosta said he's been texting with Beckham, who is a pending free agent.

"I love Odell. He's become a great friend of mine and a friend to the Ravens, and I think we'll just kind of assess and see what happens over the next couple of weeks," DeCosta said.

Beckham, 31, returned from a year away from football to post 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games played this season.

He dealt with some nagging injuries early in the season, but worked his way through and finished feeling like there’s more in the tank.

"You never know with a guy like Odell," Harbaugh said of the possibility that he returns. "I've got my fingers crossed. We'll see. That's kind of out there. Those are those things that kind of answer themselves in time."

The Ravens envision a bigger target share for Rashod Bateman in 2024 and Zay Flowers will once again be a featured part of the receiving corps in his second season. Baltimore also already re-signed veteran Nelson Agholor to a one-year deal that DeCosta was excited to get done.

"He brought a lot to the table this year as a player, but also as a leader," DeCosta said. "He was great for that receiver room – the way that he conducted his business every day [and] the way that he practiced every day."

With the top three wide receivers in place and Tylan Wallace also under contract, the Ravens could turn to the draft to fill out another spot or two in the receiver room. DeCosta has drafted a wide receiver in the first round in three of his five drafts as general manager.

"That's a critical position; the data supports that. And that's a position, too, where some of these guys are like race cars; they break down at times. And so, having depth at that position is critical, [and] we saw that this year," DeCosta said.

"We think we built the room out pretty well this year and were able to sustain some injuries along the way. So, we will look at that. I think it's a very, very deep year in the draft. This draft class is pretty impressive from a receiver standpoint. We'll assess that talent and see what kind of falls our way and then look at the free agency crop, as well."

