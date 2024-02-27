Ravens Keeping in Touch With Odell Beckham Jr. About Returning

The Ravens envision a bigger target share for Rashod Bateman in 2024 and Zay Flowers will once again be a featured part of the receiving corps in his second season. Baltimore also already re-signed veteran Nelson Agholor to a one-year deal that DeCosta was excited to get done.

"He brought a lot to the table this year as a player, but also as a leader," DeCosta said. "He was great for that receiver room – the way that he conducted his business every day [and] the way that he practiced every day."

With the top three wide receivers in place and Tylan Wallace also under contract, the Ravens could turn to the draft to fill out another spot or two in the receiver room. DeCosta has drafted a wide receiver in the first round in three of his five drafts as general manager.

"That's a critical position; the data supports that. And that's a position, too, where some of these guys are like race cars; they break down at times. And so, having depth at that position is critical, [and] we saw that this year," DeCosta said.