Offensive Line Is a 'Major Focal Point,' But How Much Investment Is Needed? 

The Ravens have built a young offensive line by drafting at least two linemen four of the past five years, and several have become starters (Ronnie Stanley, Orlando Brown Jr., Bradley Bozeman, Ben Powers and Tyre Phillips). Veteran free-agent addition D.J. Fluker (29) was the oldest player on the line and he was a part-time starter.

The place where Baltimore has not invested much in recent years is at center, where they have three undrafted players in Patrick Mekari, Matt Skura and Trystan Colon-Castillo. But regardless of their draft position, each has played good football over their young careers.

"What I like about the offensive line is we have a lot of really good, nice, young players," General Manager Eric DeCosta said. "We're not sure who those guys are going to be [and if] they are going to emerge and be the starters for us, but we've got good depth – what I would call shallow depth. We have some guys that can play. A lot of guys have played for us – a lot of young players are emerging talents."

The Ravens ran the ball better than any team in the league – or in history – over the past two seasons. But when asked about ways to improve the passing game, the first thing DeCosta said was "what we have to do is get better up front with pass protection."

DeCosta pointed to the loss of Stanley as a big part of the pass protection issues and, in general, the offensive line "really battled versus some adversity this year." The question is whether the Ravens general manager believes there's more help needed outside of Stanley's return next season.